MPD: Father accidentally shoots sleeping 2-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-year-old boy is expected to survive after being accidentally shot by his father, according to police.
The shooting happened Saturday at a home on Athey Road. The father told police he accidentally fired his gun while outside. The bullet went into a bedroom and struck his son who was sleeping.
Police said the injury was not life-threatening.
