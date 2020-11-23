MPD: Father accidentally shoots sleeping 2-year-old

Mobile County

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-year-old boy is expected to survive after being accidentally shot by his father, according to police.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home on Athey Road. The father told police he accidentally fired his gun while outside. The bullet went into a bedroom and struck his son who was sleeping.

Police said the injury was not life-threatening.

