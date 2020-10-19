MPD: DUI suspect said he was COVID-19 positive, coughs in officer’s face

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man who was suspected of driving under the influence purposefully coughed in an officer’s face and said he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 a.m., police responded to a call near Government Street and Cedar Street in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they saw a man in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. Officers detained him, and police say he admitted to drinking and refused the field sobriety test.

During the investigation, police say he deliberately coughed toward the officer’s face and said he tested positive for COVID-19. Jeffrey Bartlett, 33, was arrested and charged with DUI and assault with bodily fluids.

LATEST STORIES