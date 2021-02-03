MPD: Driver in possession of drugs arrested after police chase, passenger escapes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver and passenger with drugs in their possession tried to evade capture Tuesday night at 8:47 after a traffic stop on Cotton St.

27-year-old Terrance Hughes led cops on a police chase that ended on McKinley Street at McLemore Street when he and the passenger exited the vehicle on foot.

Hughs was taken into custody but the passenger was able to escape. MPD say marijuana, narcotics, and, digital scales were found in the vehicle. He faces the following charges: