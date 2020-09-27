MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A drive-by shooting was reported on Carstens Street at 4:20 PM, according to Mobile Police.
Police say the victim was standing on his front porch when suspects drove up and began firing shots at him.
The victim then retaliated as he shot and injured one of the suspects, says MPD. The suspect is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD: Drive-by shooting on Carstens Street lands one suspected shooter in hospital
- Demand Justice group buys Amy Coney Barrett’s domain name, site redirects to criticism of her record
- FDLE: Amber Alert issued for abducted Florida child
- A small rain chance Sunday, cool down coming next week
- Hound Dog Music Fest canceled due to COVID-19, Hurricane Sally