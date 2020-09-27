MPD: Drive-by shooting on Carstens Street lands one suspected shooter in hospital

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A drive-by shooting was reported on Carstens Street at 4:20 PM, according to Mobile Police.

Police say the victim was standing on his front porch when suspects drove up and began firing shots at him.

The victim then retaliated as he shot and injured one of the suspects, says MPD. The suspect is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

