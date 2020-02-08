MPD: Detectives arrest second suspect in homicide investigation on Schwartz Street

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from Mobile Police Department

UPDATE (02/08/2020) — On February 7, 2020, homicide detectives located and arrested the second suspect, 18-year-old Geoffrey Lee Johnson Jr.,  responsible for the killing of Mose. Johnson was transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.

UPDATE (01/29/2020) — Through the course of this investigation, investigators located and arrested 18-year-old Margarrius Mikel Horn for the murder of 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose. Horn is charged with Murder, Possession 2nd and  Pistol-Carrying without Permit.

MOBILE, Ala. – On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to area of Schwartz Street and Hathcox Street in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim down on the side of street. The victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was deceased on scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose. Mose was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories