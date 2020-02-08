MPD: Detectives arrest second suspect in homicide investigation on Schwartz Street

Unedited press release from Mobile Police Department

UPDATE (02/08/2020) — On February 7, 2020, homicide detectives located and arrested the second suspect, 18-year-old Geoffrey Lee Johnson Jr., responsible for the killing of Mose. Johnson was transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.

UPDATE (01/29/2020) — Through the course of this investigation, investigators located and arrested 18-year-old Margarrius Mikel Horn for the murder of 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose. Horn is charged with Murder, Possession 2nd and Pistol-Carrying without Permit.

MOBILE, Ala. – On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to area of Schwartz Street and Hathcox Street in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim down on the side of street. The victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was deceased on scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose. Mose was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: