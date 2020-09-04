MPD: Death reported as suicide was murder, man arrested

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police say a death reported as suicide has now been determined murder. Further investigation revealed that 36-year-old Carl Sanders was shot and killed.  

On Sunday, Aug. 23, at about 8:19 a.m., Mobile police responded to the 5900 block of Montford Road South for a report of a suicide at the location. Officers arrived on the scene and found Sanders with an apparent gunshot wound.  

Investigators connected 38-year-old Marquis Stallworth to the Sanders’ death. On Thursday, Sept. 3, Stallworth was arrested and charged with murder.  

