MPD: Death reported as suicide was murder, man arrested

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police say a death reported as suicide has now been determined murder. Further investigation revealed that 36-year-old Carl Sanders was shot and killed.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, at about 8:19 a.m., Mobile police responded to the 5900 block of Montford Road South for a report of a suicide at the location. Officers arrived on the scene and found Sanders with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators connected 38-year-old Marquis Stallworth to the Sanders’ death. On Thursday, Sept. 3, Stallworth was arrested and charged with murder.
LATEST STORIES
- Heavy police presence on Farnell Drive near Pleasant Valley Road
- Texas company produces first and only EPA-approved sanitizing surface spray
- Toasty afternoons ahead as we move into the Labor Day weekend
- Biden visits Blake’s family in Kenosha, Trump campaigns in western Pennsylvania
- Man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy egg rolls