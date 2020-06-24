MPD: Deadly stabbing to be presented to a grand jury

Unedited press release from MPD
MOBILE Ala. – The case of a man stabbed to death will be presented to a grand jury. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at approximately 12:09 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Barker Drive in reference to a stabbing. Prior to officer arrival, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Kelly Williams Jr., was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.
At the hospital, Williams succumbed to his stab wound and was pronounced dead.
Investigation revealed that a confrontation ensued between the victim and a female, resulting in Williams’ death.
The case will be presented to a grand jury for review.
