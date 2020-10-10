MPD confirm woman shot on Airport Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was shot on Airport Blvd. Saturday evening.
According to police, she was transported to the hospital.
The suspect is in custody.
