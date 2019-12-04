MPD confirms Mobile Municipal judge facing harassment charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a Mobile Municipal Judge is facing harassment charges. No charges have been filed at this point.

Lagniappe reports Judge Karlos Finley is accused of pulling a man off of a horse and striking him in the face several times after the animal defecated at a high school alumni event over the weekend. The paper says it got a police report from the alleged incident, which was reportedly filed by Howard Finley Glaude Jr. on Saturday, November 30, after the Toulminville-Leflore Alumni Weekend celebration. News 5 reached out to Mobile Police and the department says all information Lagniappe published is accurate.

Lagniappe says it is unclear if Finley and Glaude are related. The paper goes on to say according to MPD the complaint was for “harassment (simple assault).” The paper says they spoke to Glaude Tuesday and he said he was involved in the incident with Finley, but couldn’t give more information because he was at work.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber confirms to News 5 the city would have to appoint a special prosecutor and a special judge if Glaude decides to pursue any kind of criminal charge against Judge Finley. This is because Finley has served as a Municipal Court Judge in Mobile since 2015.

The full officer’s narrative obtained by Lagniappe is below:

“On. Nov. 30, 2019, I responded to the listed location in reference to a harassment complaint. The victim advised that while enjoying his time at the John L. LeFlore Alumni weekend he was harassed by the subject. The victim advised that he was riding his horse through a crowd so other participants could pet the horse and take pictures with the horse. He advised that the subject attempted to pull him off the horse because the horse defecated in the grass areas. The victim advised that was able to get away but a few minutes later the subject came back and successfully pulled him off the horse and struck the victim in his face multiple times. The victim advised that the event happened earlier in the day and was just now reporting the incident. The victim advised that the subject was possibly upset about the horse being in the crowd were the participants were located. I gathered all the information and departed from the scene.”

