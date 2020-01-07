MPD Chili Cook-Off rescheduled due to weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The potential for severe weather on Saturday has forced the Mobile Police Department to reschedule its 5th annual Chili Cook-Off.

The event will now be held Saturday, April 18, at Bienville Square. The cook-off had been scheduled to take place this Saturday in Cathedral Square.

Here’s more about the event from MPD:

Attendees will be able to cast their vote for the police team that they think has the best tasting chili. The winning team receives a trophy. Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children 5 and under. Proceeds benefit the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation and MPD Crime Prevention Unit. For more information, call 251-208-1924.

