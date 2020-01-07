MPD Chili Cook-Off rescheduled due to weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The potential for severe weather on Saturday has forced the Mobile Police Department to reschedule its 5th annual Chili Cook-Off.
The event will now be held Saturday, April 18, at Bienville Square. The cook-off had been scheduled to take place this Saturday in Cathedral Square.
Here’s more about the event from MPD:
Attendees will be able to cast their vote for the police team that they think has the best tasting chili. The winning team receives a trophy.
Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children 5 and under.
Proceeds benefit the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation and MPD Crime Prevention Unit. For more information, call 251-208-1924.
LATEST STORIES
- Escambia County Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect
- Minnesota officer in critical condition after being shot in the head
- Escambia County, Fla., deputies searching for bank robbery suspect
- Newsfeed Now for January 7: LSU superfan; Veterans give back to fellow veteran
- WATCH: How to navigate Diverging Diamond