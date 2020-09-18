MPD: Child hit with wooden backscratcher, bitten by mother’s boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 7-year-old child was struck with a wooden backscratcher and bitten by his mother’s boyfriend, says MPD.
After police responded to Karagan Drive at approximately 7 p.m., the mother stated she witnessed her boyfriend become angry with her 7-year-old son. She saw him hit her child with a wooden backscratcher and then bite him on the back.
Police say DHR was notified and made living arrangements for the child to stay with a relative.
