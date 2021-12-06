MPD chief speaks on recent juvenile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine addressed recent shootings and juvenile involvement after a 9-year-old was shot while inside his home.

Prine says this is not something that will be tolerated.

“It’s unfortunate that we have this crime with our juveniles in our community. We don’t take it lightly, our children are the ultimate victims,” Prine said.

That most recent victim being a nine-year-old shot last Friday night. He was hit after two bullets entered his family home, he was shot in the arm. In that area that same evening, two parked cars were also hit.

“I am very empathetic, and in many regards, sympathetic to these children of crime, but it takes all of us to get involved, not just the police department,” Prine said.

In November, there have been 28 shootings involving juveniles. Of those 28, three have died, including 2-year-old Khylan Clinton-Martin. Police say he passed away after being hospitalized for nearly month after accidently shooting himself in the head. But, what can be done? Prine says community members need to speak up when they have key information.

“In order for us to help one another and to prevent any one person from doing that crime again it is imperative that the community work with police, we can stop this gun violence The police can’t stop this on their own we have to have the community’s involvement,” Prine said.

Prine wouldn’t speak on the details on these investigations but says the department is working to create a solution. They’ve increased patrol in the first and third precincts.

He is also pushing for parents to practice gun safety, securing weapons and know what kind of activity their children are involved in, and have candid conversations about it.

“It is our responsibility, not only the police but also the parents, and the responsibility of the individuals that may be having feuds or problems with one another that think solving their issues with gun violence, for the most part, doesn’t do anything but cause destruction and death — not only to people they are targeting but also to those like the case of the 9-year-old who are truly victims,” Prine said.

The 9-year-old boy’s parents want anyone with any surveillance/doorbell camera video from Friday night at about 10:45-11:30 p.m. to contact the police.