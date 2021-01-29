MPD: Car heads in wrong direction on Moffett Road, causes serious crash

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a car heading in the wrong direction on Moffett Road at Wolf Ridge Road caused a serious crash Thursday night.

Police responded to the accident at 9 p.m. and further investigation revealed the driver of the Toyota Camry was responsible for the crash as he hit an oncoming Toyota Avalon.

The Avalon passenger was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and the driver was transported for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the Camry was also transported for minor injuries.