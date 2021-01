MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a student at B.C. Rain High School Tuesday after they say a School Resource Officer found it in the student’s backpack.

According to police, the SRO was conducting a random search and the student refused to cooperate. The student then ran from the officer inside the school, but was stopped by the school’s staff. The officer searched the bag and found the loaded gun.

The student was taken to Strickland Youth Center.