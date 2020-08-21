MPD asks help finding 16-year-old runaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help finding runaway 16-year-old Lynlee Pollman.

Police say Pollman was last seen leaving her home with a 17-year-old boy in a dark colored SUV, possibly a 4Runner. She was last seen wearing a Moe’s Southwest Grill uniform but may have changed into a pink t-shirt and black shorts.

She has no known medical conditions.

Pollman is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

If anyone has seen Pollman or knows her whereabouts, please call police 251-208-7211.

