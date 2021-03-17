MPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVE RADAR FEED

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police needs the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted for first-degree robbery and menacing.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, March 15, police responded to the Exxon Service Station at 5895 Hwy 90 in reference to a robbery complaint. The owner told police the man was exiting the store without paying for merchandise when one of the store employees approached him; the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee as he was leaving. 

If anyone knows this man, call police at 251-208-7211. You do not have to give your name.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories