MPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police needs the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted for first-degree robbery and menacing.









At about 5 a.m. Monday, March 15, police responded to the Exxon Service Station at 5895 Hwy 90 in reference to a robbery complaint. The owner told police the man was exiting the store without paying for merchandise when one of the store employees approached him; the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee as he was leaving.

If anyone knows this man, call police at 251-208-7211. You do not have to give your name.