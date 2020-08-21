MPD asking for help with hit-and-run investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police is asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run investigation from February 2020.
On Feb. 22, 2020, just before 6 a.m., police responded to a person struck by a vehicle around the West I-65 Service Road South. The victim was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 34-year-old Norberto Hernandez.
Police investigation initially believed Hernandez was walking with his wife when he was struck. Witnesses report seeing the victim get hit by a brown or dark-colored van, which left the scene.
Hernandez was from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and was working in town.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus heightening stress at Mobile Metro Jail
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- VIDEO: Lack of masks, social distancing at Fairhope-Spanish Fort football game getting national attention
- Jackson County declares Local Emergency Tropical Storm Laura and TD 14
- Baldwin County Superintendent says “two tropical systems” may cause schools, athletic contests to cancel next week