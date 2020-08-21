MPD asking for help with hit-and-run investigation

norberto hernandez

Norberto Hernandez/Courtesy of Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police is asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run investigation from February 2020.

On Feb. 22, 2020, just before 6 a.m., police responded to a person struck by a vehicle around the West I-65 Service Road South. The victim was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 34-year-old Norberto Hernandez.

Norberto Hernandez

Police investigation initially believed Hernandez was walking with his wife when he was struck. Witnesses report seeing the victim get hit by a brown or dark-colored van, which left the scene.

Hernandez was from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and was working in town.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

