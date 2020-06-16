MPD asking for help in Brussells Street block party shooting investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of a shooting that happened at a block party over the weekend.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. Saturday for multiple shots being fired near a party on Brussells Street. Police say more than 300 people were attending the party. Three people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The window of a church and a car’s windshield were also shattered.

If anyone has any information, both seen and heard, that would help further the investigation, please ask them to call police at 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous. 

