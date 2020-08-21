MPD arrest vehicle burglary suspect Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say, 36-year-old Darrell Law was arrested Thursday morning at 10:30 for the burglary of a Spire gas truck.
After investigating the scene of the burglary on Bush Avenue, officers saw the suspect; Law, who happened to match the description given by a witness.
While Law got onto a Wave Transit bus, officers say they followed closely behind. Police soon took Law into custody after he exited the bus several stops later.
