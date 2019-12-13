MPD: Arrests made in murder of USA Professor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD has made two arrests in the killing of USA Professor Matthew Wiser.
Police plan to escort the suspect to jail momentarily.
Wiser was found dead in his home during a welfare check on November 20. Wiser appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
