MPD announce $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in USA Professor murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they will give five-thousand-dollars to anyone who can give them information leading to the arrest of whoever killed University of South Alabama Professor Doctor Matthew Wiser.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “When we have cases and particularly our homicide cases where there are who done-it’s, we’re making it known that there is a five-thousand-dollar reward to anybody that provides information that would lead to an arrest.”

Mobile Police say Dr. Wiser was found dead in his home on Wednesday, November 20th. Police say he was shot.

Wiser was a professor at the University of South Alabama and was discovered by USA PD while doing a welfare check on the victim, according to Mobile Police.

According to The University of South Alabama’s website, Wiser was an associate professor of economics and finance. His picture and any record of him was taken off of USA’s website on Friday.

