MPD allowing drop-offs for in-person absentee voting

Unedited press release from MPD

Mobile, Ala – Due to limited parking at the Mobile County Probate Court Annex, the Mobile Police Department will be temporarily closing the fire lane on eastbound Government Street in front of the building to allow motorists to drop off voters casting in-person absentee ballots.

In response to the growing number of in-person absentee voters, the fire lane will remain closed during operating hours until the deadline for in-person absentee voting on October 29. An MPD officer will be on scene during voting hours to keep the lane clear and direct traffic. Though drop offs will be allowed, motorists will not be able to park and leave vehicles in the fire lane in order to vote.

Mobile County’s absentee voting office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, October 24. Additional questions about in-person absentee voting should be directed to the Absentee Election Manager’s Office at (251) 574-6400.

LATEST STORIES: