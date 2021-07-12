MPD: 74-year-old woman drowns in accident

UPDATE 11:00 A 74-year-old woman is dead after an accidental drowning at a home in west Mobile. A police spokesperson says the victim was discovered in her wheelchair at the bottom of the pool by a family member at about 9 this morning at a home on Abbeywood Drive. First-responders were able to get the victim out of the pool and rush her to medical care. She later died from her injuries. A police spokesperson said they didn’t know how long the victim may have been in the water before help arrived.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department says a 74-year-old woman is in the hospital and being treated for a drowning incident.

The wheelchair-bound woman was discovered at the bottom of a residential pool. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews removed her and treated her for a drowning incident before transporting her to a local hospital.