MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a five-year-old girl says she was hit by a metal bottle during the Mystics of Time parade Saturday.

The girl, Zyana, is doing much better now, but her dad and his girlfriend say they are extremely upset at what happened and say there needs to be a change.

As beads, coins, and other throws rained down on the parade route Saturday night, Miranda Born says her boyfriend’s daughter got hit with something that never should have been thrown off a float.

“All of a sudden, I’m wet. I’m like, ‘ok, that’s cool,’ then I smell liquor. And I said, ‘oh no, the kids, their eyes. Turn around look, she’s on the ground crying, screaming, blood is pouring from her head,” said Miranda Born, Zyana’s father’s girlfriend.

They were standing at Government and Conception, they say it happened near the end of the parade. Born says a metal bottle was thrown from a float, hitting the five-year-old girl in the head. “It was horrible,” said Born.

She and her boyfriend, Freeman Northcutt, rushed Zyana to the paramedics, who took her to USA Children’s and Women’s. She had three gashes on her head, Born says the hospital put glue on the girl’s injuries, but she did not need stitches.

“She said she never wanted to come back. Kids shouldn’t have to do that,” said Born.

Mobile police are investigating, they have confirmed the incident, but have not had any updates in the case.

Born and her boyfriend says things need to change.

“That canteen was full of liquor. You shouldn’t be drunk having fun in a public place like that with kids and everybody else,” said Born.

She says they will no longer be attending any Mystics of Time parades.

She urges members, “think of the kids. Don’t do stupid stuff like that again. Get it together. “

We reached out to the Mystics of TIme, we have not yet heard back.