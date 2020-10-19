MPD: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself after father puts gun near his toys

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself after Mobile police say his father put a gun near his son’s toys on a table while he ate dinner.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, at about 5:30 p.m., police responded to the hospital for a 5-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say the mother said she walked to the bedroom where her son’s father was asleep while her son stayed in the front living room playing with his toys. She said that she heard a loud boom and both parents ran to the living room where they found their son suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for life-threatening injuries. The father said he placed his handgun on the table where his son’s toys were while he ate his dinner. He said that he went to the bedroom and fell asleep after eating his dinner. Antonio Francois, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

