MPD: 5 men charged in Roderick Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After 62-year-old Martha McGinsey was shot and killed on Roderick Road on Sept. 29, Mobile Police say they have four additional suspects arrested in the case.

34-year-old Quinta McCants was arrested Oct. 5 in connection to the fatal shooting. Four additional arrests were made since then. 53-year-old Darren Miller was booked in Mobile Metro Jail on Oct. 6. Mobile Police say the other three suspects Darrion Johnson, Antonio McCants, Laquonte McCants were found and arrested in Birmingham. They will be extradited back to Mobile.

McGinsey’s son, 35-year-old Sidney Burke, was arrested for the murder of Keontae McCants, 25 in Prichard. Mobile Police say Keontae and Quinta are related. That shooting happened on Lyric Street the morning of Sept. 29.

All five men are charged with murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says more arrests could come in the case. Mobile Police will ask for no bond for the three arrested who took off to Birmingham, where they were taken into custody, citing a flight risk.

