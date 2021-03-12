MPD 2020 Annual Report: Motor vehicle thefts up significantly, crime overall down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released its 2020 Annual Report Friday, noting the city experienced an overall reduction in crime.

The police department says the reduction in overall crime is 12.2 percent. However, motor vehicle thefts increased since 2019 33.2 percent. Homicides were also up since 2019 15 percent.

“Violent crime increased by 1.3 percent, whereas in 2019 and 2018 there was a drop in violent crime by 8 and 11 percent, respectively. One crime category that stands out is motor vehicle thefts. We were up by 33 percent. As a city, we must do a better job at preventing auto thefts. Most vehicles are stolen when the keys are left inside or while left running unattended at a store or in a driveway – making it an easy crime of opportunity. Locking doors and securing valuables can prevent your

vehicle from being stolen,” Chief Lawrence Battiste wrote in his message attached to the report.

The Mobile Police Department had an 84.78 percent clearance rate for homicides, saying the rate is often higher than the national average. There were a total of 46 cases with 39 cleared by arrest. Seven cases remain open.

MPD was awarded $7.2 million during the 2020 fiscal year in grant funding for 25 programs and awards, most to help with the purchasing of equipment and to help fund overtime for officers.

You can read the full report here.