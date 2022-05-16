MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in the arm during a fight over a girl.

Mobile police a group of 20-25 juveniles, or late teens to early 20-year-olds, showed up at Bienville square Saturday night for a fight after organizing it on social media.

The shooting happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m., 30 minutes after the curfew goes into effect for those under 18.

“I’m still disheartened that 13 and 14-year-olds can be out on a Saturday night at that timeframe and the parents have no clue where they’re at,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

Mobile police say a 13-year-old went to the park to fight someone over a girl.

“You just simply can’t prepare for this type of event or incident that occurred. A lot of times, what we’ve found is the children are on social media, different platforms and they’re coordinating their efforts of where they’re going to be, what time and what their plans are,” said Prine.

The victim was shot in the left arm. He was taken to the hospital, he’s since been released.

“I’m certainly disappointed, it’s astounding, here we are investigating a shooting, where we were very fortunate the young man wasn’t killed,” said Prine.

Mobile police say they did have a lot of resources downtown Saturday night for an event happening on Dauphin Street a few blocks down.

Many go downtown on the weekend and visit the restaurants or bars on Bienville Square.

“I will keep my eyes and ears open and keep my guards up,” said Loyce Godfrey, who lives downtown.

There is a curfew for the downtown entertainment district. It begins every night at 10 and goes until 5 in the morning. Police say they will be stepping up efforts on enforcing curfew laws.

“It’s a burden on resources, we would as that parents be aware we are going to do this. And there could even possibly be some repercussions or consequences for the parents to be found not to be watching their children,” said Prine.

No arrests have been made in this case, it is still under investigation.