MPD: 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 12-year-old cousin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy is injured after his 2-year-old cousin found a gun and shot him, according to the Mobile Police Department.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, at about 5:40 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. The 12-year-old’s mother said that the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South. The mother said that her 2-year-old nephew found a handgun on the bed and shot her 12-year-old son with it.
The handgun belonged to the 12-year-old’s 19-year-old brother. The 12-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the circumstances of this investigation revealed it was an accidental shooting.
