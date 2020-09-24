MPD: 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 12-year-old cousin

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy is injured after his 2-year-old cousin found a gun and shot him, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, at about 5:40 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. The 12-year-old’s mother said that the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South. The mother said that her 2-year-old nephew found a handgun on the bed and shot her 12-year-old son with it.

The handgun belonged to the 12-year-old’s 19-year-old brother. The 12-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the circumstances of this investigation revealed it was an accidental shooting.

