MPD: 15-year-old reported missing, last seen September 13

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Deangelo Knight.

Knight left his house Sunday, September 13, 2020 around 1:30 PM and has not been seen since. He was wearing black sweatpants with white stripes along the sides and a black shirt with a red and yellow logo on the front. Knight is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If anyone has seen Knight, please call Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

