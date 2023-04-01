MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small walk is making a big difference to hundreds of people dealing with a life-changing diagnosis. Dozens of people did their part Saturday to raise awareness in the fight against Parkinson’s Disease. It’s not a moving day to move away or move on but it’s a moving day to move through the world with a challenging illness. The annual “Moving Day” raises money for the Parkinson’s Foundation with a simple reminder, keep fighting.

“This disease can be very dark and depressing but as long as you take the lead and the reins of your life to move every day and exercise and never stop researching,” said the Head Coach of the Rock Steady Program Rachel Poole. Organizers say one of the most important parts of an event like this is to remind people with Parkinson’s they don’t have to go through this alone.

“I call it a “we disease” because my husband has it but I have it too because I partner with him to give him his best life,” said Cindy Campbell whose husband has Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s can slowly take away a patient’s ability to move and more importantly slowly take away their independence. Healthcare experts say physical activity and movement can help fight back against the illness.

“Build up the awareness of how devastating Parkinson’s really is. And so that because there’s probably more people, you know, that have Parkinson’s, that that is just not brought to light,” said Saad Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Henry Fulgham. This year’s Moving Day exceeded their fundraising goal of $50,000, bringing in more than $56,000 by the start of the walk Saturday.