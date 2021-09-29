Movie starring Robert De Niro filming in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A movie starring Robert De Niro is being filmed in west Mobile, and on Wednesday, crews were filming at several locations, including Divine Designs salon.

The film is called “About My Father,” and is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

Movie trailers and movie sets were set up in the Winn Dixie parking lot off of Airport Boulevard and Snow Road.

Andrew Miano, a producer on the movie working with Depth of Field, says they chose to shoot the movie along the Gulf Coast for economic and production reasons.

“We chose coming down to south Alabama because it offered a variety of things. The location is great and the state is very welcoming to film. The local film office also is also great and has terrific crews. Also, it’s not too busy. I believe I heard there’s 44 productions going on in Atlanta. We are currently one of two productions in southern Alabama, so the resources are here for us which is great,” says Miano.

Scenes for the movie were also being filmed in Loxley on Tuesday.

The crew will be here for several weeks shooting the film along the Gulf Coast.