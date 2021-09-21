Movie starring Robert De Niro filming in Mobile beginning this week

FILE – Robert De Niro appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. A leg injury may keep De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival in person. The accident happened last week in Oklahoma while on location for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A movie starring actors Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco will be filmed in Mobile over the next few weeks. The Lionsgate film, ‘About My Father’, began filming in Mobile on Monday, according to a production company spokesperson.

The exact locations for the film are not being publicly released yet, but we’re told extras are needed for the movie in the coming days. We’re told film crews will be in Mobile until at least October 13.

WKRG News 5 will pass along any new details as they are released.