Move-in day at University of Mobile, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile began their 2021-2022 school year by getting students moved in and settled on Friday morning.

“This is a great day we always love move-in day we love this service lot of excitement on campus. Parents are kind of excited, nervous, and happy all of the same time. It’s really exciting and a great day for us every year,” said University President Dr. Lonnie Burnett. New students flood the campus.

“I like that it’s a small campus. I find that those are better than the bigger ones because the faculty actually know you,” said freshman Haley Pauley. Dr. Lonnie Burnett also tells News 5 that with the new school year also comes a return to a little more normalcy.