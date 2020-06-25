Mount Vernon woman indicted for fraud scheme involving protective masks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Richard W. Moore, United States Attorney for the Southern District of

Alabama, announced today Cynthia Flott Williams of Mount Vernon, has been indicted for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a fraud scheme to obtain free protective masks from a volunteer sewing group that she then sold for personal profit.

According to the indictment, in April 2020, near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams used Facebook messenger to contact members of Sewing Good, an informal group of individuals who decided to help healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 virus by sewing protective masks and donating them free of charge to local hospitals and healthcare workers. The district attorney says Williams falsely represented to members of Sewing Good that she worked at a local hospital, and bolstered her claim that she was a healthcare worker by sending a photograph of the hospital identification badge issued to a relative and falsely claiming it as her own. Williams falsely promised that she would deliver the free masks she obtained to healthcare workers at local hospitals. Instead of delivering the masks to hospitals and healthcare workers as promised, Williams sold and intended to sell the masks for profit. Williams obtained about 140 free masks as a result of her scheme.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney

George Martin is prosecuting the case. The charges and allegations contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

