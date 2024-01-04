MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mount Vernon town council voted Wednesday night to terminate Police Chief Duncan Herrington, News 5 has confirmed.

The decision comes after Herrington was arrested on Dec. 15 in his Saraland home after getting into an argument with a family member. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Duncan Herrington. (Photo courtesy of the Saraland Police Department)

Herrington’s contract was set to expire in November, but the council decided to terminate him and give him two months of severance for early release.

Herrington was able to present his side in an executive session but was still ultimately terminated.