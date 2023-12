SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The police chief in Mount Vernon, Ala., was arrested Friday at his home in Saraland.

Officials with the Saraland Police Department said Chief Duncan Herrington was arrested after getting into an argument with a family member.

Herrington was arrested at his home in Saraland on 1st Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday.

GENERAL LOCATION:

He is charged with third-degree domestic violence harassment.