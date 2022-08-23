MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — A difficult day for the town of Mount Vernon, as one of their own was killed Monday night in Summerdale while driving home.

Officer Ivan Lopez was killed on Highway 59 when investigators said a pickup flew through the stop sign at County Road 36, he was headed home to Foley.

“We are a very closeknit family, as a matter of fact our motto is we are a family, and so we are mourning the loss of one of our own, so it’s been a very difficult time,” said Duncan Herrington, the Mount Vernon Police Chief.

Officer Lopez was one of six officers with the Mount Vernon police department, and the police chief said this is the first time the town has had an officer killed in the line of duty.

“I really can’t tell you how the community will react. I know that so far it’s been overwhelming support of the police department,” said Herrington.

A black wreath hangs over the front doors of the town hall, honoring the legacy of Officer Lopez.

He had been with the Mount Vernon police department since May but left an impact on the community. A tearful Councilwoman Charlene Coleman didn’t want to speak on camera, but gave this statement: