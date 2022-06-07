MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to life after he pled guilty to murdering another man back in 2019.

Damon Jenkins pled guilty to shooting and killing Latywen Caster. Jenkins shot Caster in the head and placed his body in a closet. Caster’s body was discovered by his mother.

Jenkins, who was Caster’s roommate at the time, was charged with his murder. After Jenkins pled guilty, Caster’s mother spoke about her the loss of her son.

For 43 years, I was blessed being mother of Latywen Guanchez Caster and I thank God for choosing me. Lovingly known as ‘Slick,’ my son was a beautiful soul, full of life and content with simple pleasures. Our family and friends will miss his laughter and love. He was a proud big brother, loving cousin and kind nephew; forever alive in our hearts. Many thanks to the District Attorney’s team and to the Detective. To God be the glory, always! Statement from Latywen Caster’s mother

Latywen Caster

Jenkins was given a life sentence after he pled guilty to the murder charge.