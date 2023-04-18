MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist has “serious injuries” after hitting a 18-wheeler on I-10 between Rangeline Rd. and I-65 Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the eastbound lanes.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown as this point.

WKRG has a team on scene reporting a white pickup truck is also damaged on the side of the highway. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.