MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday night after he collided with another vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported traffic accident around 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Moffett Road and the I-65 Service Road North.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Early investigation showed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Moffett Road while the motorcyclist, James Cabellero, 30, was going westbound on the same road.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the collision occurred when the vehicle attempted to make a left turn from Moffett Road onto the northbound I-65 Service Road.

Caballero was pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicle driver and passenger were transported to a nearby hospital to treat their non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Fairhope High School student receives full-ride scholarship to Stanford University