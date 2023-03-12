MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a Mobile man is dead after his motorcycle crashes at a roundabout in Mobile County. ALEA sent this news release:

A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, March 11, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Robert A. Vanerman, 39, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle that he was operating struck a curb, then struck a roundabout island before sliding into the center of the island. Vanerman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred within the roundabout intersection of Dawes Road and Grelot Road, approximately one mile south of Mobile, in Mobile County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.