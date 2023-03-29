MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The motorcyclist who was severely injured in a crash on Cottage Hill Road Tuesday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to Mobile Police.

Police said Ameer Ibrahim, 23, was riding westbound on Cottage Hill Road at about 3:30 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle that was trying to turn out of Inverness Lakes Apartments. Police said the driver, who remained on the scene after the collision, was trying to turn east out of the apartment complex.

Ibrahim was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment, where he later died. Police said the driver of the car stayed on the scene.