Motorcycle and vehicle collide in Wallace Tunnel

UPDATE 8:55 AM: The motorcycle was removed from the left lane of traffic. Both lanes of I-10 EB are open at the tunnel exit.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcycle and another vehicle collided this morning along I-10 East Bound near the Wallace Tunnel exit. Video from an ALDOT camera showed the motorcycle on its side.

It does not appear anyone was seriously hurt. The collision happened just before 8 am Saturday. It blocked traffic in the left eastbound lane just past the Wallace Tunnel exit. The crash happened as traffic was starting to build during the weekend traffic rush.