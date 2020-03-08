Motorcycle accident in West Mobile causes traffic delay

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash was on Old Government near Schillinger Rd. involving a motorcycle.

Mobile PD was on the scene of the accident. The rider was taken away in an ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No Further details have been released as of yet.

