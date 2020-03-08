MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash was on Old Government near Schillinger Rd. involving a motorcycle.
Mobile PD was on the scene of the accident. The rider was taken away in an ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No Further details have been released as of yet.
LATEST STORIES:
- Motorcycle accident in West Mobile causes traffic delay
- Missouri woman test positive for COVID-19
- Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Fresno County, second in Central Valley
- Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.
- Department of Health Advises Individuals who Traveled on Nine Mile River Cruise to Self-Isolate for 14 Days from the Date of Return