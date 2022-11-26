MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning.
Family members are encouraged to wear memorial shirts or class shirts. This is a yearly tradition that honors alumni of Toulminville area schools and those from the community who’ve passed away in the last year.
