MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the two people arrested in the Mother’s Finest shooting on Sept. 16 turned himself back in to the Metro Jail Thursday night on an attempted murder charge after the Mobile District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges.

Jalunnie Bradley, 19, was considered to be a ‘regular’ at the store, according to the victim’s family. Bradley was arrested just five hours after the first report of a shooting at the convenience store near Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 16.

According to the court documents, Bradley bonded out after being arrest on Sept. 16 following the original charge of assault.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh with the Mobile DA said Bradley’s charged was upgraded from assault to attempted murder because of additional information received in the investigation.

Walsh said enough information “merited the upgrade, including that the defendant and victim were known to eachother and had priors dealings in the past.”

Bradley is currently still in jail. Bradley had his bond hearing Friday morning and it was set at $100,000, according to court documents.

Previous reporting