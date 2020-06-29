Mother stabs 16-year-old son during fight

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday, June 28, at about 11:50 p.m., police responded to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in reference to a stabbing that occurred at the 1700 block of Bass Drive. During a struggle, the mother produced a knife and cut her 16-year-old son to the arm.

