Mother shares school bus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother upset after she says her child had to walk along the busy Airport Boulevard after being dropped off by the school bus.

Billie Cox says her husband found their five-year-old daughter walking along Airport after she got off the school bus Wednesday.

“I’m flabbergasted,” said Cox.

Cox says she got the call from her husband while at work, and it sent her into a panic.

“He calls me at work and says he found her walking down Airport. He had her walk him back to where she was dropped off at and she was dropped off at Mirabelle Apartments,” said Cox.

Cox and her family live at the Marigold Apartments on Airport. Wednesday was the first time her daughter rode the bus after a change in her work schedule.

“I asked the teacher specifically where the bus stop was and if they dropped off at Marigold because I’ve seen buses out here every morning when I’ve taken her to school myself. She said yes,” said Cox.

Instead, Cox says her daughter was dropped off at the Mirabelle Apartments, which is right next door to the Marigold Apartments. “It’s still too far,” said Cox.

Cox says her husband was waiting at their complex for their daughter’s bus when he saw her walking on the sidewalk. “She was walking down Airport and she could trip, fall into the street. People come down this road doing 60 miles an hour. My kid would have been gone,” said Cox.

The Mobile County Public School System says they believe it was a miscommunication, the bus stop for both apartment complexes has been at the Mirabelle Apartment complex for at least nine years, and they say the teacher informed Cox there was one stop for both complexes.

MCPSS adds they never leave a child by themselves on the side of a road, and said other children got off the bus at that stop Wednesday.

Cox says her daughter will no longer be riding the bus. “I’ll be picking her up from school today. I don’t care if I have to leave work early, I’ll pick her up,” she said.

MCPSS says they will be working with the family to get everything sorted out.

