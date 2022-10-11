MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of a 13-year-old who was shot and killed at his home on Oct. 3 has pleaded not guilty to the murder, according to court documents.

Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found her 13-year-old shot at their home on Jones Lane. Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13, was shot in the back around 11 p.m. Monday.

A vigil was held for Ja’mil by his friends and family on Wednesday, Oct. 5. At the vigil, his siblings recalled their little brother’s big heart and his love for WWE. “Fun, energetic, loving. He loved his big sister, said sister Tiffany Epps. “He said I was the greatest big sister in the world. I’m going to miss him.”

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022.